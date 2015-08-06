HONG KONG Aug 6 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong lawmakers spent tens of thousands of dollars of
taxpayers' money last year on publicity items that had little to
do with their work at the Legislative Council, their expense
claim forms have revealed. A lawmaker can claim up to HK$2.32
million ($299,293.05) each year in office operation expenses
including staff salaries. Publicity materials are covered by
this budget. (bit.ly/1DrHSpL)
- About 30 households living in squatter homes in a Yuen
Long village are set to be the first displaced to make way for
an ambitious plan for a new commercial hub in the northwestern
New Territories in Hong Kong. Some say they have been told to
move out by Monday, despite the fact the mammoth government
project will not begin to take shape for at least five years. (bit.ly/1HrRT0Y)
- The Ministry of Finance has granted "bad bank" licences to
three asset management companies to invest in non-financial
distressed assets, further opening up the distressed assets
market in China. Huarong, China Orient and China Great Wall will
now be able to buy bad debts from companies directly.
Previously, they could only do so from banks. (bit.ly/1JN69Yn)
THE STANDARD
- Jewellers are enjoying a mini-gold rush as other
luxury-goods shops battle with sluggish demand in Hong Kong. Luk
Fook Holdings Chief Executive William Wong Wai-sheung
said the number of shoppers at his stores has doubled over the
past two weeks, mainly because local people are stocking up on
cheap gold. (bit.ly/1IOj6Aw)
- The fifth issue of the government's inflation-linked bonds
attracted 597,895 applicants, a record high for such notes but
market watchers suggested investors sell their holdings for cash
as the return may be as low as 3 or 4 percent. Compared with the
total issuance of HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion), iBond 5
received HK$35.72 billion worth of subscriptions, government
data shows. (bit.ly/1gbch0I)
- HKT Trust posted a 27 percent growth in net
profit to HK$1.78 billion in the first half, thanks to the full
integration of CSL, acquired in May last year, and organic
growth of its fixed-line business. Managing Director Alex Arena
expected the second half to be challenging for the broadband
business amid "irrational" price cuts by rivals. (bit.ly/1Iml3Tm)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Hysan Development posted a 20.7 percent rise in
profit attributable to shareholders at HK$2.29 billion ($295
million) for the first half year, and core net profit climbed
7.5 percent at HK$1.16 billion. Chief executive Lau Siu-chuen
said the company had adjusted the tenant mix at its shopping
mall, Hysan Place, bringing in 43 new tenants with rents 17
percent higher than previous leases.
($1 = 7.7516 Hong Kong dollars)
