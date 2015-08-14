HONG KONG Aug 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Bohai Leasing, the Hainan Airlines unit acquiring Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings , said that the devaluation of the yuan will positively affect its earnings despite its $7 billion debt, as it had more overseas assets contributing nearly 70 percent to its profit. (bit.ly/1EpWAbV)

- The yuan devaluation could force Hong Kong's retail landlords to cut rents as it threatens to erode shopping in the city by tourists from China, say analysts. Nicole Wong, regional head of property research at CLSA, said shopping in Hong Kong will get more expensive for mainlanders while landlords need to be more realistic in setting their rents. (bit.ly/1ILYDuY)

- Cost overruns have hit two more railway projects, landing MTR Corporation with a bill for an extra HK$3 billion ($387 million). CEO Lincoln Leong revealed the final bill for South Island Line to be HK$16.9 billion, up HK$1.7 billion from the previous estimate, while Kwun Tong Line extension would cost 22 percent more at HK$7.2 billion. (bit.ly/1MnisuW)

THE STANDARD

- China's central bank said there was no basis for further depreciations in the yuan given the nation's strong economic fundamentals. People's Bank of China Vice Governor Yi Gang said speculation that "powerful voices" within the central government were pushing for a 10 percent devaluation in the yuan was "groundless." (bit.ly/1ILZHyS)

- Car-hailing mobile app Uber has drummed up internet support for its drivers in Hong Kong, claiming its operation is legal. Uber launched an online petition aimed at collecting some 10,000 signatures but the number was nearing 30,000 late on Thursday. Uber stressed in a letter that its service is "safe and reliable." (bit.ly/1gEWGGZ)

- Fashion chain I.T Ltd warned it had incurred a foreign exchange loss of about HK$60 million ($7.74 million), which will hurt its second-half results, as it converted 1.19 billion yuan fixed deposits into Hong Kong dollars on Aug. 12 due to the volatility of the mainland currency. (bit.ly/1MqTxYS)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding , which has its headquarter and facilities in Tianjin, said it saw light damage to its factories after the explosions but no damages were noted at production facilities and have resumed normal operations. Liquefied petroleum gas distributor Binhai Investment also said it operated normally.

MING PAO DAILY

- Centaline Property Agency is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong as the company may need fund to gear up in order to better compete with its mainland rivals, according to founder Shih Wing-ching.

