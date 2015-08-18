HONG KONG Aug 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Insurance companies are exposed to up to 10 billion yuan ($1.56 billion) in payouts as a result of the explosions in the northern port city of Tianjin, but industry experts see the impact on insurers as manageable. Property losses are set to take up the biggest proportion of claims, said Hao Yansu, the dean at the school of insurance of Central University of Finance and Economics, in Beijing. (bit.ly/1K2S6Os)

- The Securities and Futures Commission profited substantially from the equities rally in the second quarter of this year as levies paid by investors on each share transaction soared 143 percent in the three months ending in June to HK$561.13 million ($72.37 million). It posted a surplus of HK$249.71 million for the quarter, against a loss of HK$52.3 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/1TR0yqi)

THE STANDARD

- A water sample collected near the Tianjin explosion site contained cyanide levels 27 times higher than the safety limit as experts warned the deadly toxin would spread following last night's rain. Tianjin environmental official Bao Jingling said authorities would be monitoring whether contamination spread after the heavy rain. (bit.ly/1hITQl8)

- Tough times are plaguing local hotels, as even upscale Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, which operates The Peninsula Hong Kong, saw its average room rate slump 15 percent in the second quarter to a four-year low at HK$4,436. Its occupancy rate slid one percentage point to 69 percent, the lowest since the third quarter of 2013. (bit.ly/1Lgs0GB)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Chong Hing Bank said it planned to raise HK$3.71 billion ($478.5 million) by way of an issue of one rights share for every two shares held, raising capital to fund its expansion on the mainland and in Hong Kong, and to replenish its capital adequacy ratio.

- The United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd said the Department of Health has visited its Hong Kong production plant for an investigation into a complaint regarding its export medicine. It said the plant has obtained certification for good manufacturing practices and is not required to suspend production.

($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars)