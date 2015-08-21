HONG KONG Aug 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Forever Top, a consortium led by property tycoon David Chiu and MGM China co-chairman Pansy Ho, plans to up the ante in its bid to win a free-to-air television licence in Hong Kong. The consortium said it would invest HK$4.1 billion ($528.93 million) in its first six years of operation if it obtained a licence, up from HK$3.2 billion it announced in April. (bit.ly/1J8rhGE)

- Hong Kong received 8.4 percent fewer visitors last month compared with July last year as the strong Hong Kong dollar deterred tourists, according to Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Gregory So. Mainland visitors were more inclined to travel to alternative destinations such as Japan, where the currency made it more affordable to visit, So added. (bit.ly/1HYLLxJ)

- Beijing will not devalue the yuan much more as further cheapening of the currency may not help boost exports and might have adverse ramifications, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Chan Ka-keung. He said he does not expect Beijing to devalue the yuan substantially in the near future as that may create more problems than help the mainland economy. (bit.ly/1gZvRgT)

THE STANDARD

- The Hong Kong taxi industry plans to tackle the popularity of Uber head-on by creating a smartphone app that promises a better service. Taxi Dealers & Owners Association chairman Ng Kwan-shing said half the industry has gathered to discuss the possibility of having a platform for customers to place orders just like competitor Uber. (bit.ly/1TWMJa3)

- The local retail environment will remain challenging in the second half as sales of luxury brands stay under pressure, Swire Properties Ltd said. Chief executive Guy Bradley said retail sales at flagship mall Pacific Place in Admiralty dropped 12.7 percent in the first half from a year earlier. (bit.ly/1Jn9JrL)

- China Mobile Ltd posted better-than-expected interim profit but warned its average revenue per user may face downside pressure in the second half. (bit.ly/1Lmbp4f)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Kerry Properties Ltd sees increasing demand for high quality apartments in Hong Kong while residential prices are unlikely to rise sharply in the second half, according to managing director Ho Shut-kan. He said the company will adjust the tenant mix at its shopping malls in China and will reduce the number of luxury brand stores.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars)