HONG KONG Oct 13 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- There is no room for delay in the implementation of
over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives reforms proposed by the
Securities and Futures Commission and Hong Kong Monetary
Authority, SFC Chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing said. Under the
proposed plan, financial institutions with trade positions
exceeding $20 billion will continuously remain on the
regulator's radar. (bit.ly/1VNNNZk)
- A senior manager at China Southern Airlines
has been taken away for investigation as a sector-wide graft
probe deepens. Liu Qian, an executive vice-president in charge
of operations, was taken away on Friday. A director at China
Southern's Zhuhai Flight Training Centre and at least one other
senior manager were also taken away for inquiry, a source said.
(bit.ly/1MtBSPM)
- HSBC Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Wong
Tung-shun became the latest victim in a string of break-ins in
Hong Kong after his luxury house on The Peak in Hong Kong was
burgled. An initial probe showed eight watches and jewellery
worth a total of HK$2.45 million ($316,145) were stolen from
Wong's residence, police said. (bit.ly/1LhBWO7)
THE STANDARD
- Beer sales shrank at least 5 percent in the first half and
the decline is expected to continue, said Frank Lai, chief
financial officer of China Resources Enterprise. The
proposed takeover of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch InBev
has had little impact on the Chinese firm, he said. CRE
and SABMiller jointly make Snow beer brand in China. (bit.ly/1VP4J1t)
- Scholarism convener Joshua Wong Chi-fung has mounted a
judicial review, challenging the minimum age requirement of 21
to qualify to stand for the Legislative Council elections in
Hong Kong. He said he will consider standing for election if the
requirement is reduced to 18, the same as the voting age. (bit.ly/1Pqm0yk)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- China is expected to trim economic growth target in its
13th five-year plan to 6.5 percent, from 7 percent in the 12th
plan, while service industry and high-end manufacturing sector
will be blessed, according to market analysis. China's ruling
party will meet during Oct. 26-29 to discuss key plans for the
next five years (2016-2020).
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars)
