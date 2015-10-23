HONG KONG Oct 23 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong has topped London and New York to become the
world's most expensive city to buy a home despite softening
sentiment towards the housing market, according to an inaugural
global survey on prices in leading cities by CBRE. Hong Kong's
residential prices averaged US$1,416 per square foot, outpacing
London at US$1,025 and New York at US$842, according to the
report. (bit.ly/1QYVZVv)
- Plastic comprises more than two-thirds of marine litter
accumulating in many coastal areas in Hong Kong, a survey has
found. Led by WWF-Hong Kong and six partners, the Coastal Watch
Project found that the plastic, such as packaging, bottles,
cutlery, foam boxes, in floating and underwater marine litter
posed a grave threat to ecosystems. (bit.ly/1OVcV02)
THE STANDARD
- Mainland tour agencies are beating a ban against zero-fee
tours with coupon systems and lucky draws and in doing so
sparking a resurgence in forced shopping in Hong Kong, tourism
leaders complain. Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said
many agencies were using legal loopholes and charge tour members
a fee and repay the amount in shopping coupons. (bit.ly/1W7xtTh)
- Chief executive Leung Chun-ying said several sets of
figures indicate that prices in both the primary and secondary
property markets are trending lower, thanks to effective
government measures. Authorities would continue to boost supply,
he said. (bit.ly/1NqwATL)
- Hong Kong inflation eased to 2 percent last month from a
year ago, missing analysts' estimates and hitting the lowest
level in three years. Slower food inflation, easing the impact
of higher public housing rents last year and the special fuel
rebate in electricity, explained the slowing growth, a
government spokesman said. (bit.ly/1QYZivS)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Hong Kong-based fast food chain Café de Coral
said it has signed an agreement with Korea's JNT Co. Ltd to
expand cooperation between the two companies in Guangdong
Province while the Hong Kong firm will have the rights to open
shops under the healthy food brand of The Cup in the province.
- The number of tourist arrival in the city declined 3.1
percent year on year during the first half month of October to
Oct. 15, in which mainland visitors posted the biggest drop,
falling 3.7 percent during the period, data from Hong Kong
Tourism Board showed.
