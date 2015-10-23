HONG KONG Oct 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong has topped London and New York to become the world's most expensive city to buy a home despite softening sentiment towards the housing market, according to an inaugural global survey on prices in leading cities by CBRE. Hong Kong's residential prices averaged US$1,416 per square foot, outpacing London at US$1,025 and New York at US$842, according to the report. (bit.ly/1QYVZVv)

- Plastic comprises more than two-thirds of marine litter accumulating in many coastal areas in Hong Kong, a survey has found. Led by WWF-Hong Kong and six partners, the Coastal Watch Project found that the plastic, such as packaging, bottles, cutlery, foam boxes, in floating and underwater marine litter posed a grave threat to ecosystems. (bit.ly/1OVcV02)

THE STANDARD

- Mainland tour agencies are beating a ban against zero-fee tours with coupon systems and lucky draws and in doing so sparking a resurgence in forced shopping in Hong Kong, tourism leaders complain. Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said many agencies were using legal loopholes and charge tour members a fee and repay the amount in shopping coupons. (bit.ly/1W7xtTh)

- Chief executive Leung Chun-ying said several sets of figures indicate that prices in both the primary and secondary property markets are trending lower, thanks to effective government measures. Authorities would continue to boost supply, he said. (bit.ly/1NqwATL)

- Hong Kong inflation eased to 2 percent last month from a year ago, missing analysts' estimates and hitting the lowest level in three years. Slower food inflation, easing the impact of higher public housing rents last year and the special fuel rebate in electricity, explained the slowing growth, a government spokesman said. (bit.ly/1QYZivS)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hong Kong-based fast food chain Café de Coral said it has signed an agreement with Korea's JNT Co. Ltd to expand cooperation between the two companies in Guangdong Province while the Hong Kong firm will have the rights to open shops under the healthy food brand of The Cup in the province.

- The number of tourist arrival in the city declined 3.1 percent year on year during the first half month of October to Oct. 15, in which mainland visitors posted the biggest drop, falling 3.7 percent during the period, data from Hong Kong Tourism Board showed.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)