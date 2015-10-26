Oct 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Financial Secretary John Tsang warned in his latest blog that "soaring" wages for low-skilled jobs need to be monitored because they are making it difficult for small business owners. Tsang said workers such as dish washers might be making a better living these days, earning up to HK$12,000 ($1,548) a month, but that was putting pressure on their employers running small to medium-sized enterprises. (bit.ly/206x2xo)

- University of Hong Kong alumni warn they will "take whatever action needed" to stop Professor Arthur Li Kwok-cheung becoming head of its governing body. The HKU Alumni Concern Group, headed by pan-democrat lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen, claims Li has a bad track record for respecting the autonomy of universities. (bit.ly/1NuP5GC)

- Chinese authorities are stepping up a crackdown on dirt-cheap tours, vowing to punish tourists who knowingly sign "fake contracts" with travel agencies for discount holidays. The National Tourism Administration said in an online notice that mainland tourists may be held legally liable. (bit.ly/1Xsu83S)

THE STANDARD

- Secretary for Development Paul Chan Mo-po says developing a vacant space in an urban area without considering its environment could be like reaching out in the dark. Chan's remark came amid a clamour for the government to consider using a few thousand hectares of vacant sites for housing as the search continues for land. (bit.ly/1GBJmPB)

- The performance of Hong Kong's Exchange Fund in the first three quarters, which will be announced early next month, can hardly be encouraging, warns Eddie Yue Wai-man, deputy chief executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority. He said expectations of an U.S. interest rate hike, worries over the mainland slowdown and financial market turmoil had created a tough investment climate. (bit.ly/1PMRz6v)

- China Zhongwang Holdings, the world's second-largest industrial aluminum extrusion producer, expects output at a new Tianjin plant to top current capacity to meet domestic demand. Phase one of the aluminum flat-rolled product project in Tianjin has a designed annual capacity of 1.8 million tonnes and actual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes. (bit.ly/1S550gp)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Li Ning Co Ltd said it would sell a 10 percent stake in Double Happiness brand to its substantial shareholder Viva China Holdings for 125 million yuan ($19.67 million). The proceed will be used to fund development of Li Ning brand products, the company said.

- Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd said it would jointly set up a private equity fund with Jangho Group and Beijing Shunyi Technology Innovation with registered capital of 51 million yuan ($8 million), investing in medical and health industry, biotechnology, energy conservation and environmental protection.

