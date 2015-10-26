Oct 26 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Financial Secretary John Tsang warned in his latest blog
that "soaring" wages for low-skilled jobs need to be monitored
because they are making it difficult for small business owners.
Tsang said workers such as dish washers might be making a better
living these days, earning up to HK$12,000 ($1,548) a month, but
that was putting pressure on their employers running small to
medium-sized enterprises. (bit.ly/206x2xo)
- University of Hong Kong alumni warn they will "take
whatever action needed" to stop Professor Arthur Li Kwok-cheung
becoming head of its governing body. The HKU Alumni Concern
Group, headed by pan-democrat lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen, claims Li
has a bad track record for respecting the autonomy of
universities. (bit.ly/1NuP5GC)
- Chinese authorities are stepping up a crackdown on
dirt-cheap tours, vowing to punish tourists who knowingly sign
"fake contracts" with travel agencies for discount holidays. The
National Tourism Administration said in an online notice that
mainland tourists may be held legally liable. (bit.ly/1Xsu83S)
THE STANDARD
- Secretary for Development Paul Chan Mo-po says developing
a vacant space in an urban area without considering its
environment could be like reaching out in the dark. Chan's
remark came amid a clamour for the government to consider using
a few thousand hectares of vacant sites for housing as the
search continues for land. (bit.ly/1GBJmPB)
- The performance of Hong Kong's Exchange Fund in the first
three quarters, which will be announced early next month, can
hardly be encouraging, warns Eddie Yue Wai-man, deputy chief
executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority. He said expectations
of an U.S. interest rate hike, worries over the mainland
slowdown and financial market turmoil had created a tough
investment climate. (bit.ly/1PMRz6v)
- China Zhongwang Holdings, the world's
second-largest industrial aluminum extrusion producer, expects
output at a new Tianjin plant to top current capacity to meet
domestic demand. Phase one of the aluminum flat-rolled product
project in Tianjin has a designed annual capacity of 1.8 million
tonnes and actual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes. (bit.ly/1S550gp)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Li Ning Co Ltd said it would sell a 10 percent
stake in Double Happiness brand to its substantial shareholder
Viva China Holdings for 125 million yuan ($19.67
million). The proceed will be used to fund development of Li
Ning brand products, the company said.
- Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd
said it would jointly set up a private equity fund
with Jangho Group and Beijing Shunyi Technology Innovation with
registered capital of 51 million yuan ($8 million), investing in
medical and health industry, biotechnology, energy conservation
and environmental protection.
($1 = 6.3550 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollar)
(Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)