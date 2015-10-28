Oct 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying on Sunday opened a closed Facebook account under the name "CY Leung". A government source said Leung recently asked his ministers to communicate with members of the public on social media platforms. But only education minister Eddie Ng Hak-kim has so far responded to Leung's latest call. (bit.ly/1MSbnzf)

- Hongkongers tuck into an average of three-and-half sausages and two slices of ham per week, posing a significant cancer risk, according to a World Health Organisation study. Simon Wong, chairman of Chamber of Food and Beverage Industry, said business for local restaurants and supermarkets would suffer, while doctors called it a much-needed red flag to meat-loving locals. (bit.ly/1WgL3cr)

- Grey areas surrounding the legality of all-electric, self-driving cars such as Tesla's latest could leave them vulnerable to disputes in insurance claims, according to lawmaker for the insurance sector Chan Kin-por. He urged the government to clarify whether it was lawful or unlawful to drive such cars. (bit.ly/1kOLidQ)

THE STANDARD

- Melco Crown Entertainment co-chairman Lawrence Ho Yau-lung says not setting up VIP gaming tables for its newly opened Studio City in Macau is a "no-brainer" of a decision. High-roller gambling will likely be conceptually and permanently changed, he added. (bit.ly/1PPJJt3)

- Tolls for the Eastern Harbour Crossing will remain unchanged after the Hong Kong government takes over the tunnel next year and stay frozen until the Central-Wan Chai Bypass is completed in 2018, the Transport Advisory Committee has revealed. (bit.ly/1H945oT)

- Developers are offering high ratio mortgage loans at their luxury residential projects as residential valuations are declining at banks, signaling an eventual tightening of credit. Kowloon Development will put on sale 23 units of its project Cadogan in Western district and the developer will facilitate financing for up to 90 percent of the purchase price. (bit.ly/1S8rehy)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hong Kong Retail Management Association's newly appointed chairman Thomson Cheng forecast Hong Kong retail sentiment in the festive Christmas and Lunar New Year will be weaker than the previous year with retail sales value for the whole year seen declining 2-3 percent on year.

- L'Occitane International said it expected its profit of six months ended in September to fall up to 50 percent from a year ago period due to slower global economy growth and foreign exchange fluctuation, while its Hong Kong operation recorded a 16.2 percent drop in same store sales on fewer mainland visitors.

MING PAO DAILY

- Pearl Oriental Oil Ltd's Chairman Wong Kwan has been rescued by police in Taiwan, some 38 days after he was being kidnapped with robbers demanding HK$70 million ($9 million) in ransom, according to sources. Six people were arrested.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)