SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Commercial Radio has decided not to object to the gag
order sought by the University of Hong Kong to ban media
publication of information about its council meetings, two
sources said. Barrister Ronny Tong said he was "disappointed" at
the radio station's decision as the injunction would "last
forever" if no party was joining the case, and it would be "bad
for press freedom". (bit.ly/20ve8AF)
- The SCMP Group said it would print the
International New York Times' publications in Hong Kong and the
mainland from February next year. The deal is the second
contract printing agreement the SCMP has entered into in three
years. (bit.ly/1l8s3ML)
- China's developers will increase project launches in the
next two months, cutting prices if necessary, to hit full-year
sales targets, industry analysts said. Developers are confident
of fulfilling their full-year sales targets as the new launches
in the last two months are sufficient, Jefferies property
analyst Venant Chiang said. (bit.ly/1Opvtab)
THE STANDARD
- Hong Kong's much-delayed HK$486 million ($62.7
million)worth new air traffic control system will be operational
in the first half of next year, transport chief Anthony Cheung
told the Legislative Council. The system will be able to handle
8,000 flight plans daily and may simultaneously monitor 1,500
air or ground targets five times and 1.5 times those of the
current system respectively. (bit.ly/1Opv9bF)
- All nine bids for a residential site in Tsing Yi came in
below the reserve price on Wednesday, compelling the Lands
Department to cancel a tender for the first time in 19 months.
Midland Surveyor Alvin Lam said the recent lull in the housing
market might have something to do with developers' conservative
bids. (bit.ly/1Q5Y7gM)
- The Sincere Co, one of Hong Kong's oldest
retailers, said the average price of imported goods at its
stores fell more than 5 percent from a year back as the local
retail sector turned sluggish. The company has increased the
proportion of mass-market products while lowered the high-end
ones to boost sales, said Chief Executive Philip Ma King-huen.
(bit.ly/1GMoPs7)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Movies and TV dramas producer and distributor Alibaba
Pictures Group Ltd said it would buy the online movie
ticketing business and a movie financing platform Yulebao from
parent Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for about $520 million
in a deal to be settled by internal resources.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Asia's online fashion retailer ZALORA Group said it would
team with Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, Microsoft Hong Kong
Online Store, HKT The Club and other local ecommerce players to
jointly launch an online shopping event "12.12 Online Fever" on
Dec. 12, converting traditional consumers into e-consumers.
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)
