- A legal expert has warned Tesla drivers using the car maker's new unapproved Autopilot functions that they are in danger of committing an offence and that insurers cannot cover accident costs. Lawmaker James To Kun-sun said a driver is committing an offence if he is using a car with such unapproved software. Tesla refused to comment on the matter after repeated inquiries from the Post. (bit.ly/1MJNhXf)

- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying risked the ire of environmentalists by raising the possibility of using country park land with low ecological value for housing. Leung echoed comments by researchers from the Our Hong Kong Foundation, a think tank, who a day earlier suggested a review of the ecological value and purpose of all country parks as part of a wider strategy on housing. (bit.ly/1WQBr3e)

- A Hong Kong family office investment firm has bought an 8 million pound (HK$94 million), 350-room stately home in northern England, the latest sign of interest from Asian investors for palatial European trophy assets. The new owner of the house will face a bureaucratic "nightmare" should they want to turn it into a hotel or serviced apartments, according to property analyst Peter Churchouse. (bit.ly/1GVZFqY)

- Ten tourist attractions, including Hong Kong Disneyland, Madame Tussauds, Ngong Ping 360, Noah's Ark, and Ocean Park, will receive a total of HK$10 million ($1.3 million) in subsidies from the government for promotions in 12 countries to lure tourists back to the city. The promotion targets will include the mainland, Taiwan, Japan and the United States, the government added. (bit.ly/1PnLVIl)

- Hong Kong Disneyland raised its regular ticket prices for the third consecutive year by 8 percent from Wednesday. A one-day ticket for adults will now cost HK$539 and for children HK$385. Last year's increase was 10.9 percent. A Disneyland spokeswoman said Hong Kong Disneyland reviews prices based on value of its entertainment and future development needs. (bit.ly/20Lj9Fi)

- An Asia-wide operation against phone scams netted 431 mainland Chinese and Taiwanese in the biggest overseas swoop involving police from across the strait, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Cambodia. Some 254 mainlanders were repatriated from Jakarta and Phnom Penh to Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou, and they would face charges, according to the Ministry of Public Security. (bit.ly/1Mn24Ys)

- Chinese outbound merger and acquisition investments in the first half of 2015 rose 70 percent from a year earlier to $56.8 billion, while the number of deals jumped 25 percent to 173, according to Deloitte China M&A Services. Its national leader Patrick Yip expects the value of M&A deals to double for the whole year.

