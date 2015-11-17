HONG KONG Nov 17 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- CLP Power hopes to begin work on an additional
gas-fired generation unit in the second half of next year as it
aims to meet the government's future electricity mix for 2020.
CLP estimates one more unit is needed to meet the government's
target of having 50 percent of the city's electricity coming
from natural gas generation in five years, Managing Director
Paul Poon said. (bit.ly/1H5nTz7)
- Five former directors at Chinese conglomerate Citic Ltd
signed off on a "demonstrably untrue" exchange filing
that failed to disclose a "material" loss stemming from
ill-judged foreign exchange hedging contracts, Hong Kong's
market misconduct tribunal heard on the opening day of a
month-long hearing that will raise questions about director
accountability at listed companies. (bit.ly/1NXKmzw)
- Citigroup forecasts that Hong Kong home prices will revive
and continue to hold up next year, going against property
experts' prediction of a 5 to 10 percent decline in the
residential market, amid an expected increase in housing supply.
Citigroup argued that prices might rise by 3 percent next year
due to solid fundamentals in local housing market. (bit.ly/1OcwEqD)
THE STANDARD
- About one-third of sweet drinks served at Chinese
restaurants, hotpot restaurants and supermarkets could be sugar
bombs, says a joint study by the Consumer Council and Centre for
Food Safety. (bit.ly/1X3nNtA)
- Net interim profit of cosmetics manufacturer and retailer
L'Occitane International slumped 47 percent to 20.1
million euros ($21.5 million) from a year earlier after it
suffered a huge foreign currency loss of 9.59 million euros as
the U.S. dollar strengthened against the euro. Its sales in Hong
Kong and Macau fell 12 percent due to weak market sentiment. (bit.ly/1PwYqBs)
- Hong Kong residents can start subscribing to two billion
yuan ($314 million) worth of Beijing treasury bonds from Monday,
but sales are tipped to be lacklustre. The Ministry of Finance
said it would issue 14 billion worth of yuan-denominated
treasury bonds in Hong Kong, of which notes worth two billion
yuan will be sold to locals and the remainder to institutions.
(bit.ly/1QrmBBj)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- UMP Healthcare Holdings Ltd, which operates 600 medical
services centres in Hong Kong and Macau, plans to issue about
HK$400 million ($51.6 million) worth of shares in initial public
offering in the city, raising capital to fund its expansion in
China.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 0.9355 euros)
($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)