HONG KONG Nov 18 The following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong should make good use of its competitive edge on bringing in capital and on management know-how to offer a one-stop shop service in the mainland's go-global strategy, according to Beijing. The call comes as the volume of the nation's outbound direct investments into the city grew more than 18 percent in the first 10 months of the year. (bit.ly/1PyVIuY)

- Macau leader Fernando Chui Sai-on has cushioned a stark warning that the city's gaming woes are far from over with a guarantee the livelihood of its people will not be affected. Chui said he expected accumulated gross gaming revenues of 200 billion patacas ($25.1 billion) in the coming year, but he announced no concrete measures to halt the slump in gaming revenue. (bit.ly/1HX3V4y)

- The Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect scheme will not be launched this year, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chief Executive Charles Li Xiaojia said. Li's remarks were the first confirmation by an exchange official that the Shenzhen link would not be launched this year. (bit.ly/1ltDgYh)

THE STANDARD

- Macau's 600,000 residents will get 11.7 billion patacas ($1.5 billion) in cash handouts and subsidies. Permanent residents will get 9,000 patacas and non-permanent residents 5,400 patacas similar to the amounts they received in July. It's the second cash handout in four months as part of initiatives proposed by Chief Executive Fernando Chui Sai-on in his latest policy address. (bit.ly/1SWTofU)

- Some Hong Kong fans on Tuesday night booed the national anthem while others turned their backs and held up "boo" signs in a show of defiance before the crunch soccer World Cup qualifier with China. The booing was in defiance of orders from world body Fifa, which fined the Hong Kong Football Association after fans jeered the national anthem at previous qualifiers. (bit.ly/1l468Wu)

- New World Development Xhairman Henry Cheng Kar-shun expects local home prices to slide 5-10 percent in the coming six months. But the decline will not deter the developer from bidding for land. (bit.ly/1PNgHsx)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- About 38 percent of the respondents of a survey suggested that they could not afford healthcare protection, while 54 percent said they have savings to deal with healthcare issues in future, according to a poll by re-insurance group The Swiss Re.

MING PAO DAILY

- Wharf Holdings saw retail sales value of its shopping malls Harbour City and Times Square declining 11 percent and 12.9 percent respectively during January-September, compared with a year ago, while the malls aim to bring in more affordable lifestyle stores amid weak sentiment, Daiwa wrote in a research note citing the management.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.9780 patacas) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)