HONG KONG Nov 24 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Lawmakers are demanding a more precise breakdown of
results of a public consultation on the development of the
electricity market as nearly a third of submissions were
templates. They said the government's consultation results
failed to show a diversity in opinions. Lawmaker Yiu Si-wing
said the consultation results were too simple. (bit.ly/1R26ZU5)
- Hong Kong's home rents fell 1.8 percent month-on-month in
October, the biggest monthly decline in four years, according to
a study by Centaline Property Agency. Analysts say the falling
trend may intensify as a large number of private housing units
will be delivered to the primary market soon. (bit.ly/1SXIFRK)
- Crackdown in the mainland's financial sector is
intensifying, with Guotai Junan Securities having
reported that Yim Fung, head of its overseas subsidiary, has
gone missing. Sources said they believed the case was related to
an earlier probe of a high-ranking official at the mainland's
securities watchdog. (bit.ly/1P4vErO)
THE STANDARD
- Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) on Thursday
will introduce Hong Kong's first "mobile branch," which will
extend its services to cover remote areas. Hong Kong Monetary
Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam urged other
lenders to offer this type of service. (bit.ly/1P4tWXB)
- Households can expect cheaper electricity if talks between
the government and power companies, on reducing the profit they
make, are successful. Secretary for Environment Wong Kam-sing
said the government will start negotiating with CLP Power
and Hongkong Electric next year. (bit.ly/1I7mybe)
- MTR Corp Ltd received 19 letters of intent to
undertake the development of Phase 9 of LOHAS Park. Developers
who showed interest in the project include CK Property
, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Wheelock
, China Overseas and New World Development
. (bit.ly/1OcKQ4P)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Apparels retailer Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd
posted loss of HK$26.6 million ($3.4 million) for the
period of April-Sept. The company had seen HK$20.9 million
profit during same period a year ago. Its profit margin was hit
by slower growth in China, strong local currency, volatile
finance markets, and high rental cost. The company said it would
relocate its stores from its prime location to reduce rental
cost.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)