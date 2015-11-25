HONG KONG Nov 25 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Some Hong Kong businesses are still not ready for a
competition law which will come into force on December 14, an
antitrust lawyer said. John Hickin, a partner of Mayer Brown
JSM, said some businesses engaged in clearly cartel-type
activities that have done nothing. The new Competition Ordinance
will prohibit unfair business practices such as price fixing. (bit.ly/1YsXkYY)
- Hong Kong's new young band of democratically elected
politicians has been invited by Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying
to join the advisory bodies, which help shape government
policies. The move follows Sunday's district council elections
that saw dozens of young candidates unseat veterans of the
pan-democratic and pro-establishment camps. (bit.ly/1lgCZr9)
- Alibaba Health Information Technology, which
recorded a wider interim net loss for six months to
September-end, plans to expand its fledgling internet-based
medical services network to meet growing demand for private
healthcare operations in mainland China. Chief executive Wang
Lei said pilot testing of its medical services network started
in the interim period. (bit.ly/1LyjyQ4)
THE STANDARD
- The International Federation of Association Football has
started probe into an incident where Hong Kong fans booed the
national anthem at the home World Cup qualifying match against
China. The Hong Kong Football Association received an official
letter from Fifa about disciplinary investigation, and is asked
to provide a report for the match at Mong Kok Stadium on
November 17. (bit.ly/1I9r8Wk)
- Eight of 60 batches of clothing tested by Shanghai
authorities have contained quality issues. The Shanghai
municipal bureau of quality and technical supervision identified
problems with eight batches of garments, some from popular
brands. These included women's jeans from Gap, jeans
from Japanese brand Uniqlo and H&M jackets. (bit.ly/1T1YerG)
- Mainland developers may see their share prices outperform
the Hang Seng Index in the first half of next year, with total
home sales hitting a historic high during 2016, Citibank said in
a report. A quick rebound in home prices in second-tier cities
and more government stimulus such as tax cuts are the two
driving forces for the industry, Citibank added. (bit.ly/1Yt0wE5)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Asset Management Association of China said it lost contact
with 12 private equity funds in the mainland, including 9 in
Beijing. The association said it could not get hold of the funds
through their provided telephone numbers, e-mails and short
messages.
- Luxury goods retailer Joyce Boutique Holdings
posted HK$34.9 million ($4.5 million) loss for six months ended
September, against a profit a year ago, amid fall-off in
customer spending in Hong Kong and China, driving down sales
performance of luxury retail market. Depreciation of the euro
and yen against yuan led to an increase in overseas shopping and
online shopping.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)