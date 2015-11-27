Nov 27 These are some of the leading stories in
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- One of the strongest El Ninos and the onslaught of global
warming have put Hong Kong on course for its hottest year on
record. The summer has already been the hottest since the
Observatory began records in 1884 with mean temperatures for
January-October at 24.7 Celsius degrees. Observatory director
Shun Chi-ming said this year may very likely be the warmest
since historical records began. (bit.ly/1LCwu7n)
- The arms race between China's big three Internet companies
is heating up in financial services as online search giant Baidu
, global insurer Allianz and Asian investor Hillhouse
Capital Group form a digital insurance company on the mainland.
This new venture, called Bai An, hopes to expand the domestic
market for digital insurance products. (bit.ly/1Oji2Yv)
- Dollar strength and high rents are killing the retail
business in Hong Kong, the latest half-year result reports of
two pillar businesses of the Hong Kong retail sector showed.
Sincere Co Ltd, the operator of Hong Kong's oldest
department store Sincere, posted a biggest first-half loss of
HK$93 million ($12 million), while jeweller Luk Fook's
profit dived 42.6 percent year on year. (bit.ly/1MUjvQl)
THE STANDARD
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief Norman Chan Tak-lam
said the shrinking rate of the yuan capital pool in Hong Kong
has slowed. He said recently there has been a decline in
liquidity of offshore yuan, mainly due to the supply and demand
imbalance, but the interbank interest rate remained largely
stable. (bit.ly/1PReiyL)
- Two residential buildings in North Point in Hong Kong were
withdrawn from an auction for redevelopment on Thursday, as no
developers have offered bids amid lacklustre sentiment in the
local property market. The Urban Renewal Authority has assisted
owners of the two 50-year-old buildings to launch a joint sale.
(bit.ly/1QK8maS)
- Lawmakers are demanding the government explain whether a
shock one-year delay in the construction of the local portion of
the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge will further bloat the costs
of the mega project. The Highways Department said the delay was
due to unstable supply of materials, restrictions in airport
height, shortage of labour, and constraints in environmental
protection requirements. (bit.ly/1XuhorI)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Watch retailer Stelux Holdings International Ltd
posted a loss of HK$33.08 million in the first half, compared
with a profit a year earlier, on fewer shop visitors in Hong
Kong and Macau in weak consumer sentiment. Chief executive
Joseph Wong said he was not optimistic on the performance in
Christmas while the company will focus on developing China
market next year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Hong Kong Trade Development Council has revised down
forecast for the city's exports to "negative growth" from "zero
growth" as November and December exports may continue to decline
amid the shaking consumer confidence in the United States and
Europe, according to the Council's principal economist Daniel
Poon Wing-choi.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollar)
