Nov 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- One of the strongest El Ninos and the onslaught of global warming have put Hong Kong on course for its hottest year on record. The summer has already been the hottest since the Observatory began records in 1884 with mean temperatures for January-October at 24.7 Celsius degrees. Observatory director Shun Chi-ming said this year may very likely be the warmest since historical records began. (bit.ly/1LCwu7n)

- The arms race between China's big three Internet companies is heating up in financial services as online search giant Baidu , global insurer Allianz and Asian investor Hillhouse Capital Group form a digital insurance company on the mainland. This new venture, called Bai An, hopes to expand the domestic market for digital insurance products. (bit.ly/1Oji2Yv)

- Dollar strength and high rents are killing the retail business in Hong Kong, the latest half-year result reports of two pillar businesses of the Hong Kong retail sector showed. Sincere Co Ltd, the operator of Hong Kong's oldest department store Sincere, posted a biggest first-half loss of HK$93 million ($12 million), while jeweller Luk Fook's profit dived 42.6 percent year on year. (bit.ly/1MUjvQl)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief Norman Chan Tak-lam said the shrinking rate of the yuan capital pool in Hong Kong has slowed. He said recently there has been a decline in liquidity of offshore yuan, mainly due to the supply and demand imbalance, but the interbank interest rate remained largely stable. (bit.ly/1PReiyL)

- Two residential buildings in North Point in Hong Kong were withdrawn from an auction for redevelopment on Thursday, as no developers have offered bids amid lacklustre sentiment in the local property market. The Urban Renewal Authority has assisted owners of the two 50-year-old buildings to launch a joint sale. (bit.ly/1QK8maS)

- Lawmakers are demanding the government explain whether a shock one-year delay in the construction of the local portion of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge will further bloat the costs of the mega project. The Highways Department said the delay was due to unstable supply of materials, restrictions in airport height, shortage of labour, and constraints in environmental protection requirements. (bit.ly/1XuhorI)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Watch retailer Stelux Holdings International Ltd posted a loss of HK$33.08 million in the first half, compared with a profit a year earlier, on fewer shop visitors in Hong Kong and Macau in weak consumer sentiment. Chief executive Joseph Wong said he was not optimistic on the performance in Christmas while the company will focus on developing China market next year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Hong Kong Trade Development Council has revised down forecast for the city's exports to "negative growth" from "zero growth" as November and December exports may continue to decline amid the shaking consumer confidence in the United States and Europe, according to the Council's principal economist Daniel Poon Wing-choi.

