SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong has the lowest electric vehicle to charger
ratios in the world, but public charging facilities alone is not
enough to keep up with the rising popularity of electric
transportation, according to owners. Electric transportation has
been gaining traction in Hong Kong, with more than 3,000
electric vehicles on the road as of October, up from 100 in
2010. (bit.ly/1MYx2Xh)
- With China moving towards two-child policy, local medical
professionals are urged to seize the opportunities under a
bilateral trade pact to tap into the expected baby boom. Former
Hospital Authority chairman Anthony Wu said the two-child policy
will create a huge market for obstetric care and paediatrics
services, and healthcare providers were vying to capture a slice
of the mainland's medical market. (bit.ly/1OyNYq0)
- Rising footfall by Chinese tourists in North Korea is
prompting new airline offerings from China. Budget carrier
Spring Airlines, which has applied to the Chinese
aviation regulator to operate an Airbus A320 to the North Korean
capital from Shanghai, is set to become the world's first
airline other than the flag carriers of China and North Korea to
operate flights to Pyongyang. (bit.ly/1PVcq8i)
THE STANDARD
- More that 4,400 University of Hong Kong alumni turned up
on campus on Sunday to vote on a motion stating that former
education secretary Arthur Li Kwok-Cheung is not suitable for
the post of council chairman. There have been reports that Chief
Executive Leung Chun-ying was about to appoint Li for the post.
Alumni concern group vice convener Mak Tung-wing said the voting
results will be announced later. (bit.ly/1Tm8ig5)
- Four unions covering workers at Disneyland, Cathay
Pacific, Swire Beverages and Citybus along with the
Union of Hong Kong Dockers called for a six-percent pay rise for
next year, saying employers are painting a gloomier picture on
the economy than it actually is to suppress pay hikes. (bit.ly/1Tm8vjp)
- Academy of Sciences of Hong Kong founder Tsui Lap-chee has
called for more spending on scientific research and development
in order to attract overseas talents and make Hong Kong compete
with the mainland. The Innovation and Technology Commission
shelled out HK$3.4 million ($438,721) for the academy in July.
It will be officially launched next month. (bit.ly/1IiEO1k)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Far East Consortium International Ltd expects
its projects in Australia to account for up to 15 percent of its
total assets in five years time, up from current 7 percent
level, while revenue from the casino projects in the country is
estimated to be HK$360 million ($46.5 million), according to
managing director Hoong Cheong-thard.
