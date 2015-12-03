HONG KONG Dec 3 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Although the recent retail and tourism downturn in Hong
Kong has cast a shadow over this year's Hong Kong Brands and
Products Expo, its organiser is confident that sales can grow 10
percent from last year. Chinese Manufacturers' Association
president Eddy Li said exhibitors mainly sold goods for daily
consumption at affordable prices while support of the local
community was important. (bit.ly/1l9B8F6)
- Online food traders will be required to display licences
on their websites and ensure proper temperature during delivery,
under a new set of guidelines announced on Wednesday, seen as a
reaction to several food scandals this year. Health secretary Ko
Wing-man said the measures will come into force in the first
quarter of 2016. (bit.ly/1Ro2IdZ)
- Hong Kong workers who lost their jobs in the sudden
closure of five outlets of global fast food chain Burger King
have approached the Labour Department for help. The affected
stores were operated by a franchisee Perfect Combo, which was
taken to court several times this year over unpaid rental. Two
other outlets operated by another franchisee on The Peak and in
the airport remain open. (bit.ly/1MXg2Tl)
THE STANDARD
- Hong Kong's iconic 127-year-old Peak Tram will continue to
roll for another 10 years and will undergo a HK$600 million
($77.4 million) upgrade. The operating extension was approved by
Executive Council and will be effective from January 1. The tram
operator, Peak Tramways, is owned by Hong Kong and Shanghai
Hotels, the owner of The Peninsula hotel. (bit.ly/1XInuVw)
- Legendary comic artist Tony Wong Yuk-long will soon have a
theme park of his own in the mainland. The HK$800 million ($103
million) Tony Land and Studios will be built at Qiandao Lake in
Hangzhou in mid-2018, near the Shanghai Disneyland, which is due
to open next year. Wong said the park will be a "boutique
version" of Disneyland and Universal Studios. (bit.ly/1Tx4HvM)
- New World China and its parent New World
Development are to cash in HK$16.36 billion ($2.11
billion) by selling three mainland projects to Evergrande Real
Estate Group. The firms said the deal enables them to
unlock the value of their investments and boost liquidity. (bit.ly/1QfPPlb)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority deputy chief executive Peter
Pang Sing-tong said he referred his son for an internship in
2006 at JP Morgan Chase, but did not influence the hiring
decision beyond sending his son's curriculum vitae. The
authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam said he did not
see any big problem with what Pang had done.
MING PAO DAILY
- Hong Kong saw the lowest number of home deals in nearly 20
years with 2,826 residential transactions registered for both
new and old homes in November, down 14 percent from 3,300 deals
in October and was the lowest since 1996, according to data from
the Land Registry.
