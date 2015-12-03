HONG KONG Dec 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Although the recent retail and tourism downturn in Hong Kong has cast a shadow over this year's Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo, its organiser is confident that sales can grow 10 percent from last year. Chinese Manufacturers' Association president Eddy Li said exhibitors mainly sold goods for daily consumption at affordable prices while support of the local community was important. (bit.ly/1l9B8F6)

- Online food traders will be required to display licences on their websites and ensure proper temperature during delivery, under a new set of guidelines announced on Wednesday, seen as a reaction to several food scandals this year. Health secretary Ko Wing-man said the measures will come into force in the first quarter of 2016. (bit.ly/1Ro2IdZ)

- Hong Kong workers who lost their jobs in the sudden closure of five outlets of global fast food chain Burger King have approached the Labour Department for help. The affected stores were operated by a franchisee Perfect Combo, which was taken to court several times this year over unpaid rental. Two other outlets operated by another franchisee on The Peak and in the airport remain open. (bit.ly/1MXg2Tl)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong's iconic 127-year-old Peak Tram will continue to roll for another 10 years and will undergo a HK$600 million ($77.4 million) upgrade. The operating extension was approved by Executive Council and will be effective from January 1. The tram operator, Peak Tramways, is owned by Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels, the owner of The Peninsula hotel. (bit.ly/1XInuVw)

- Legendary comic artist Tony Wong Yuk-long will soon have a theme park of his own in the mainland. The HK$800 million ($103 million) Tony Land and Studios will be built at Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou in mid-2018, near the Shanghai Disneyland, which is due to open next year. Wong said the park will be a "boutique version" of Disneyland and Universal Studios. (bit.ly/1Tx4HvM)

- New World China and its parent New World Development are to cash in HK$16.36 billion ($2.11 billion) by selling three mainland projects to Evergrande Real Estate Group. The firms said the deal enables them to unlock the value of their investments and boost liquidity. (bit.ly/1QfPPlb)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hong Kong Monetary Authority deputy chief executive Peter Pang Sing-tong said he referred his son for an internship in 2006 at JP Morgan Chase, but did not influence the hiring decision beyond sending his son's curriculum vitae. The authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam said he did not see any big problem with what Pang had done.

MING PAO DAILY

- Hong Kong saw the lowest number of home deals in nearly 20 years with 2,826 residential transactions registered for both new and old homes in November, down 14 percent from 3,300 deals in October and was the lowest since 1996, according to data from the Land Registry.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)