HONG KONG Dec 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Ahead of a legislative showdown over a controversial copyright bill that detractors have decried as a clampdown on freedom of expression, the government has sought to assuage such concerns even as it prepares to ward off a stormy passage for the bill. Police said they expected 1,000 protesters to besiege Legislative Council during Wednesday's session. Organisers put the estimate at 2,000. (bit.ly/1XQEtdq)

- Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah warned that a potential interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week is turning to be the biggest economic concern in Hong Kong. Tsang said the strong U.S. payroll number released last Friday had prompted market expectations that the Fed would raise its near-zero interest rate for the first time in nine years. (bit.ly/1lKqEMl)

- Hong Kong made five requests to remove 24 items in the second half of last year, including a YouTube video that showed police assaulting a person under arrest, according to the latest Google report. Google refused to remove the video, despite a request from commercial crime bureau, claiming it "disseminates a false message that Hong Kong police assaulted a person under arrest in a police vehicle". (bit.ly/1TVjd0y)

THE STANDARD

- The Airport Authority signed a HK$5 billion ($645 million)revolving credit facility with 21 local and international banks, including HSBC, Hang Seng, Standard Chartered, Bank of China, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, to be used in construction of the third runway. The money will go towards designing the runway and geographical surveys, according to authority chairman Jack So. (bit.ly/1NGSDTw)

- Qianhai Chow Tai Fook Global Goods Shopping Center open on Monday with stores selling goods imported from Hong Kong. The 21 retail brands that set up shop include Chow Tai Fook, Sa Sa, Giordano, CRCare and infant formula and food vendors. About 350 million yuan ($54.6 million) was spent building the mall with the second phase scheduled to open next summer. (bit.ly/1Tx2jEy)

- Hong Kong should prepare for capital outflows, a slowing economy and downward pressure in the property market with the U.S. interest rate rise, says Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam. The U.S. dollar should remain strong for a while but difficult adjustments lie ahead for emerging economies and Hong Kong will not be immune, he added. (bit.ly/1lKtL6M)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd said its second largest shareholder Nan Fung Group had sold 20.52 percent company stake China's Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd and Anbang Property & Casualty Insurance Co for HK$7.78 billion ($1.00 billion), reducing its stake to 0.8 percent. The property group Nan Fung has suffered about HK$900 million loss in the deal.

- Securities and Futures Commission saw its levy income totalling HK$375 million ($48.4 million) for three-months quarter ended in September, down 33.2 percent from the previous quarter. It recorded a deficit of HK$32 million for the quarter, compared to a surplus of HK$249 million last quarter and a deficit of HK$6 million the same period a year ago.

