SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is issuing the second
batch of inflation-linked bonds worth about HK$10 billion ($1.29
billion) to ease the sting of rising prices in the territory.
The three-year bonds need a minimum subscription of HK$10,000.
The minimum interest rate will be one per cent and it will be
payable every six months.
- An appeals court denied a bid by English soccer club owner
Carson Yeung, chairman of Birmingham International Holdings Ltd
, facing money laundering charges, to have a freeze on
the assets relaxed.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said the
Phase II Project of its Shenhua Coal Dock at Tianjin Port has
been approved by the National Development and Reform Commission.
The project involves building of coal loading berths with a
designed loading capacity of 35 million tonnes a year with total
investment amounting to 3.82 billion yuan ($602.05 million).
TA KUNG PAO
- Shanghai-based car dealership operator China Yongda
Automobiles Services, which aimed to raise as much as HK$3.37
billion, has cancelled the initial public offering in the city
due to stock market volatility.
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it will
start offering yuan currency futures by the third quarter of
this year, following approval from the Securities and Futures
Commission.
($1 = 7.7632 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan)
