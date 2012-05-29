HONG KONG May 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is issuing the second batch of inflation-linked bonds worth about HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) to ease the sting of rising prices in the territory. The three-year bonds need a minimum subscription of HK$10,000. The minimum interest rate will be one per cent and it will be payable every six months.

- An appeals court denied a bid by English soccer club owner Carson Yeung, chairman of Birmingham International Holdings Ltd , facing money laundering charges, to have a freeze on the assets relaxed.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said the Phase II Project of its Shenhua Coal Dock at Tianjin Port has been approved by the National Development and Reform Commission. The project involves building of coal loading berths with a designed loading capacity of 35 million tonnes a year with total investment amounting to 3.82 billion yuan ($602.05 million).

TA KUNG PAO

- Shanghai-based car dealership operator China Yongda Automobiles Services, which aimed to raise as much as HK$3.37 billion, has cancelled the initial public offering in the city due to stock market volatility.

- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it will start offering yuan currency futures by the third quarter of this year, following approval from the Securities and Futures Commission.

