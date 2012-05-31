HONG KONG May 31 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Private equity firm Carlyle Group, which is based
in Washington, is looking to raise between $3 billion and $4
billion for its fourth Asia-dedicated buyout fund, according to
people familiar with the situation.
- General Electric Co plans to open a second
innovation centre in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, this summer, as it
positions itself closer to the high-growth western regions, said
Chief executive Jeff Immelt.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd chairman
Kong Qingping said the worst has yet to come for the property
sector in its home base. Liquidity would remain tight for
developers in the second half.
THE STANDARD
- A consortium consisting of Nan Fung Development and
Wheelock and Co Ltd snapped up a luxury residential
site on Wednesday at Deep Water Bay Drive for HK$6 billion
($772.82 million).
ORIENTAL DAILY
- Local jewellery retailer Tse Sui Luen Jewellery
(International) said net profit totalled HK$162.3
million for the year ended Feb. 29, down 7.8 percent from a year
earlier.
WEN WEI PO
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said 12
companies have listed their offshore renminbi (RMB) bonds so far
this year, raising up to 11.8 billion yuan ($1.86 billion).
