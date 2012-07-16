HONG KONG, July 16 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Investment Corp (CIC), the mainland's $300 billion
sovereign wealth fund, is considering an investment worth at
least $2 billion in Alibaba Group to fund a share buy-back deal
with the U.S. internet company Yahoo, people familiar with the
situation said.
-- The Securities and Futures Commission is in the process
of approving three more yuan-denominated exchange traded funds
(ETFs) that will allow Hong Kong investors to bet on mainland
stocks.
-- Dynam Japan, the country's No 1 pachinko operator by
number of halls, plans to build 75 new pachinko halls in the
next three years, mainly in rural areas, said chairman and chief
executive Yoji Sato. Dynam is expected to begin its public
offering in Hong Kong next week.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China's Zhuhai city's attempt last Friday to relax curbs
on the property market lasted about five hours and was halted,
mainland media reports said. The reports gave no reason why the
attempt was stopped.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- At least 11 people were reported dead in Guizhou province
as a heavy storm hit southern China. The storm has affected
about 2 million people.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese automaker BYD Co said it will pay
dividends each year of no less than 10 percent of the annual
distributable profit until 2014.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)