HONG KONG, July 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Tencent, the mainland's biggest internet company, will buy one fifth of Caixin Media. Mainland media said Tencent would pay 56.48 million yuan ($8.9 million) for the 19.77 percent stake in Caixin, but Tencent in Hong Kong declined to comment on the size of the stake or the price.

-- Tycoon Lee Shau-kee, chairman of Henderson Land Development, cast a note of caution over the profitability of the city's real estate sector, warning that developers' profit margins would be squeezed by rising construction costs and increased land supply.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Chinese government has launched a campaign to encourage consumer spending during late evening hours. The initiative was taken in the wake of lackluster retail sales, especially at department stores and large shopping malls, in recent months.

-- Chinese oil giant Sinopec Corp eyes a spinoff of its lubricant business, quoted mainland media reports.

THE STANDARD

-- China Development Bank will allocate HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion) to support the business development of Chinese investment company Fosun International. Fosun said CDB will provide the company with a wide range of financial services covering investments, loans and leases along with debt and securities issues.

APPLE DAILY

-- Club BBoss, one of the internationally known night clubs in Hong Kong, will close its doors on Saturday after 28 years of operation, a victim of the economic downturn.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3734 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)