SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Tencent, the mainland's biggest internet
company, will buy one fifth of Caixin Media. Mainland media said
Tencent would pay 56.48 million yuan ($8.9 million) for the
19.77 percent stake in Caixin, but Tencent in Hong Kong declined
to comment on the size of the stake or the price.
-- Tycoon Lee Shau-kee, chairman of Henderson Land
Development, cast a note of caution over the
profitability of the city's real estate sector, warning that
developers' profit margins would be squeezed by rising
construction costs and increased land supply.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Chinese government has launched a campaign to
encourage consumer spending during late evening hours. The
initiative was taken in the wake of lackluster retail sales,
especially at department stores and large shopping malls, in
recent months.
-- Chinese oil giant Sinopec Corp eyes a spinoff
of its lubricant business, quoted mainland media reports.
THE STANDARD
-- China Development Bank will allocate HK$30 billion ($3.87
billion) to support the business development of Chinese
investment company Fosun International. Fosun said CDB
will provide the company with a wide range of financial services
covering investments, loans and leases along with debt and
securities issues.
APPLE DAILY
-- Club BBoss, one of the internationally known night clubs
in Hong Kong, will close its doors on Saturday after 28 years of
operation, a victim of the economic downturn.
