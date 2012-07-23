HONG KONG, July 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- General Electric Co, which has already delivered on plans to spend $2 billion to beef up its activities in China, will continue to increase investments in innovation and technology partnerships in the mainland market, according to GE's China chief executive Mark Hutchinson.

-- Statutory paternity leave of three to five days could be introduced in Hong Kong next year, the labour minister said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd may give up the plan to spin off its mainland hotel operations for a listing on the Hong Kong bourse, market sources said.

WEN WEI PO

-- The Airport Authority said passenger traffic rose 6.9 percent year-on-year to 27.6 million passengers in the first half of 2012, while cargo throughput remained unchanged at 1.9 million tonnes over the same period.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............