SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hang Seng Bank vice-chairwoman and chief executive Rose Lee said the bank will continue to adopt a prudent approach as the banking sector will face a tougher time in the second half. The euro zone crisis won't be solved in the near term, while banks will have to offer higher interest rates to compete for deposits, particularly yuan deposits, she added.

-- A luxury Chinese-style garden villa project in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, has been launched in Hong Kong, with the biggest unit going for a whopping 500 million yuan ($78.38 million), at 11,617 yuan per sq. ft.

-- Nearly 60 percent of the domestic workers in the city are in debt, according to a survey of 2,000 women conducted by the charity Enrich from 2008 to 2012.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it will extend the coverage of its Renminbi Equity Trading Support Facility (TSF) from August 6. The TSF will be broadened beyond RMB-traded shares to equity-related Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) traded in renminbi.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Gas Holdings said it will reinstate former managing and executive director Liu Ming-lui as a non-executive director from August 17.

