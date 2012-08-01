HONG KONG Aug 1 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Sany Heavy Industry, China's biggest
construction machinery maker, which aimed to raise $2 billion
from its Hong Kong listing, has shelved its Hong Kong IPO yet
again. Senior vice-president Zhao Xiangzhang said it was not a
good time for Sany to list in the city, given the capital market
volatility and the European debt crisis.
-- Three lenders, HSBC , Hang Seng Bank
and Bank of China (Hong Kong) will start
offering non-residents yuan accounts and yuan exchange and
credit card services on Wednesday, to expand their business in
that currency.
THE STANDARD
-- Australian police said they have smashed a Hong
Kong-linked international drug-syndicate and seized A$500
million ($526.18 million) worth of methamphetamine and heroin,
arrested seven people, four current and three former Hong Kong
residents, aged 29 to 61.
-- Suzhou-based Dongwu Cement International warned
of a first-half loss due to listing fees, less than two months
after the cement maker's initial public offering.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- New World Development Co Ltd said it will
terminate the lease with Sogo department store at its Tsim Sha
Tsui underground shopping centre, which operated by Lifestyle
International Holdings Ltd, as it prepares to
redevelop the site. The termination of the lease with effect
from Feb. 15, 2014.
ORIENAL DAILY
-- Hong Kong's population will hit 8.47 million by 2041,
with 30 percent aged over 65, according to the latest
projections from the Census and Statistics Department.
WEN WEI PO
-- China Chengxin (Asia Pacific) Credit Ratings Company, a
mainland credit rating agency, started its first overseas office
in Hong Kong on Tuesday. The office is part of its global
expansion strategy and will concentrate on providing services
for corporate debts issued in the city.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............