HONG KONG Aug 2 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings , which posted first-half net profit of HK$568 million ($73.25 million), a 15 percent increase from a year earlier, plans to accelerate the transfer of all of its remaining 2G mobile subscribers to the company's high-speed 3G and 4G networks.

-- Guangzhou authorities are considering building a second airport in the city, possibly in the southern district of Nansha, the paper reported, citing mainland media reports.

-- New development chief Paul Chan is at the centre of an investigation by buildings officials, just days after taking office, over claims that he and his wife illegally subdivided properties. The couple also face claims that they understated the selling price of another flat to avoid tax.

-- Typhoon Saola helped push Hong Kong's air pollution index to the highest level ever recorded outside of extreme circumstances on Wednesday. The pollution would remain severe on Thursday as the typhoon approaches Taiwan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Property developer K. Wah International Holdings has acquired a plot with a maximum area of 297,456 square feet in Tseung Kwan O for HK$1.16 billion, in line with market estimates.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said it has bought three pieces of land in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang, for a total of 254 million yuan ($39.88 million).

THE STANDARD

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is spending 50 million yuan on a roadshow to promote its projects in Beijing.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)