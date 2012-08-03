HONG KONG Aug 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Total advertising spending on the mainland would reach $52.9 billion next year, to become the world's second-largest advertising market, a significant increase from $46.3 billion estimated this year, according to a report by New York-based research firm eMarketer.

It would be the first time the mainland has overtaken Japan in advertising spending, eMarketer said.

-- Taiwanese firm Eslite will open its first bookstore, which is also the city's first 24-hour bookstore, in Hong Kong next week. Eslite hopes to open three to five stores in the next five years, focusing on busy districts such as Tsim Sha Tsui and Central.

-- Tiananmen Square dissident Wang Dan made an unexpected visit to Hong Kong on Thursday after years of being barred from the city, as his Taiwan-bound flight was forced to land by Typhoon Saola.

-- Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok's Kerry Group has raised its stake in Chinese meat processor China Yurun Food Group Ltd to 5.01 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying will delay his first policy address until January to allow more time for consultation, restoring the timeframe adopted by the SAR's first leader, Tung Chee-hwa.

-- At least seven employees of state-owned Agricultural Bank of China have been put on trial for allegedly embezzling more than 30 million yuan ($4.71 million) from deposits in Jiangsu province, quoted mainland media report.

-- Sinopec Group, parent of China's top refiner Sinopec Corp , expects to seek a separate listing of its petroleum related engineering services in Hong Kong.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3674 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)