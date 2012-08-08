HONG KONG Aug 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hong Kong Airlines is set to terminate its cash-guzzling, all-business-class service between Hong Kong and London from next month. As a result of poor planning and miscalculation, the route has been deep in the red ever since it was launched in March, sources from within the company said.

-- Hong Kong-listed shares in Italian fashion house Prada SpA climbed to a record high on Tuesday as it outperformed other players in the market with strong first-half results. The company posted a 36.5 percent jump in first-half revenue to 1.5 billion euros ($1.86 billion) for the six months to July.

-- Emperor Group founder Albert Yeung Sau-shing filed a writ with the High Court suing Google for defamation over what he says are libellous items appearing on the search engine provider's site.

-- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's biggest bank by market value, plans to issue 1 billion yuan ($157.07 million) of three-year yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong, at a yield between 3 and 3.1 percent, market sources said.

-- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd (HAECO) said net profit for the first-half rose 13.4 percent to HK$482 million ($62.15 million).

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd executive director Justin Chiu said total sales this year could exceed 4,000 units, allowing the company to record the second-highest yearly sales volume ever. Four more projects are due to launch this year, he added.

-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group chairman Henry Cheng said he expects mainland retail demand to rebound in the second half, and will maintain the target to open 200 stores a year.

