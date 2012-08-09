HONG KONG Aug 9 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong health chiefs have urged parents not to feed
their babies two brands of Japanese milk formula, the Wakodo and
Morinaga brands, after they were found to lack the vital
nutrient iodine.
-- HSBC is set to give up its exclusive
right to increase its stake in the Bank of Communications
, according to people familiar with the
situation, signalling a shift by the European giant to focus
more on growing its own business on the mainland.
-- China's first aircraft carrier could be officially
operational by National Day (Oct. 1), as almost all of the
necessary equipment on board has been installed, said Senior
Colonel Li Jie, a researcher with the navy's military academy in
Beijing.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese developer Glorious Property Holdings
said net profit for the first six months is expected to show a
significant decrease as compared with the same period in 2011 as
the majority of its contracted sales are expected to be
delivered in the second half of this year.
THE STANDARD
-- Emperor International Holdings executive
director Donald Cheung said the company may submit a tender on
its own for a site in Tseung Kwan O that is estimated to be
worth at least HK$2.2 billion ($283.65 million).
SING TAO DAILY
-- China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said it
received approval for its plan for the construction of Shenhua
Wanzhou Power Plant in Chongqing City, comprising building of
two ultra-supercritical coal-fired generators with total
investment of 7.74 billion yuan ($1.22 billion).
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Hong Kong's Chong Hing Bank Ltd said net profit
dropped 36.6 percent to HK$260 million compared with the
year-earlier period.
WEN WEI PO
-- Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd said
contract sales totalled 370 million yuan in July , up 30 percent
from a year earlier.
-- China's top home appliance retailer Suning Appliance Co
Ltd's e-commerce platform said it seeks to meet
sales target of 15 billion yuan in the second half of this year.
