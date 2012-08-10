HONG KONG Aug 10 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The trial of former Chongqing police chief Wang Lijun
will open next week in Chengdu, Sichuan, two sources say. A
Chengdu-based source said Wang would be charged with treason,
which carries the death penalty.
-- HKT Trust and operating firm HKT, which
represent the telecommunications business spun off by
billionaire Richard Li's PCCW Ltd, and which run the
biggest fixed-line network in Hong Kong, expect to raise
broadband rates after posting major gains in the first interim
financial results since the initial public offering in November
last year.
-- U.S. fashion retailer Forever 21 said the global economic
slowdown would not hamper its expansion in China, where it plans
to open more outlets.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese meat processor China Yurun Food Group Ltd
issued its second profit warning this year, saying it
expected to record a substantial decrease in net profit for the
first half as market conditions remained difficult.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese handset maker TCL Communication Technology
Holdings Ltd said net profit for the first half
dropped 73 percent to HK$105 million ($13.54 million) on
shrinking handset sales and increased investment in smartphone
development.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Chinese polysilicon company GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd
warned that it would record a net loss of HK$330
million for the first half because of a business slowdown
brought on by the euro zone debt crisis.
THE STANDARD
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd will put
3,800 flats from six projects on the market this year. The six
projects offered a total living space of about 2 million square
feet, said Thomas Lam, Henderson's general manager of sales.
