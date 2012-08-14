HONG KONG Aug 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Meilan International Holdings, a mainland chemical producer, has submitted an application to the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering to raise more than $100 million, and may become the first company to raise both yuan and Hong Kong dollars with a planned dual-currency offering in the city in the fourth quarter.

-- Hong Kong's Ocean Park has dismissed claims that its dolphins are being overworked and used as a tool to lure more visitors, adding that human work concepts are not applicable to the sea mammals.

-- Internet fraud cost more than 60 million mainland internet users 30 billion yuan ($4.72 billion) in the past year, and may become a major impediment for further expansion of online retail businesses, a Xinhua report said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- MTR Corp plans to accelerate efforts to expand its overseas business and the capital expenditure for the next three years would be HK$50 billion ($6.45 billion).

THE STANDARD

-- China Resources Cement, whose first-half net profit plunged 68.9 percent to HK$635.2 million, expects cement prices to rise 10 percent to HK$340-HK$350 per tonne in this half, as railway projects resume and the property market recovers, said chief executive Pan Yonghong.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate said contract sales in the first seven months totalled 43.28 billion yuan, representing 54.1 percent of this year's full-year sales target.

($1 = 6.3616 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars)

