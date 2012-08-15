HONG KONG Aug 15 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Swire Properties said plans to turn three
industrial buildings in Quarry Bay's Taikoo Place into two grade
A office towers will cost HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) in
construction costs alone and could be the company's biggest
investment in a project in a decade.
-- The mainland securities regulator is giving priority to
75 companies based in western provinces for market listing, a
move to boost the underdeveloped hinterland, the China
Securities Regulatory Commission's newly updated list of initial
public offering applicants shows.
-- Chinese online retailer Jingdong Mall is trying to raise
more than $1 billion from institutional investors, after the
company was forced to delay its long-awaited listing plan this
year. Several investment banks, including Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan, have been quietly trying to
line up potential investors for Jingdong in recent months,
people familiar with the talks said.
-- Popular American fashion label Banana Republic is set to
open its first store in Hong Kong next year and then gradually
expand into mainland cities, to catch up with the latest wave of
expansion by global retailers in the world's No.2 economy,
according to the people familiar with the situation.
SING TAO DAILY
-- China Mobile International, a subsidiary of China Mobile
, would invest more than HK$100 million in setting up
its new global network center in Hong Kong. It serves as a
submarine cable landing and transmission hub in Hong Kong,
Internet Data Center, Cloud Computing Center and Global Network
Operation Center.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- The National Social Security Fund has sold HK$20.6
million worth of H shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC) on August 8, at HK$4.56 per
share, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.
APPLE DAILY
-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said
accumulated premium income for the first seven months was about
203.3 billion yuan ($31.97 billion), down 5.57 percent from a
year earlier.
THE STANDARD
-- NVC Lighting Holding Ltd, China's largest maker
of lighting products, expects its first-half net profit to
decrease significantly from a year earlier due to rising
production costs, declining sales and a dispute surrounding the
resignation of chairman Wu Changjiang.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- U.S. fund manager Capital Research and Management Company
bought an additional 64.276 million shares of consumer goods
exporter Li & Fung Ltd at an average of HK$12.674 each
for about HK$814 million on Aug. 10, raising its stake in the
exporter to 6.69 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.
($1 = 7.7570 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan)
