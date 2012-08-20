HONG KONG Aug 20 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- British insurer Prudential plans to double its
number of agents to 30,000 on the mainland over the next few
years as it believes more Chinese are keen to buy their own
health insurance amid growing uncertainties about pension
reform, said Barry Stowe, Prudential's chief executive officer
for Asia.
-- Accounting giant KPMG International's global chairman
Michael Andrew said the world economic downturn had prompted a
cut in hires in some areas, such as Europe, but the firm would
continue to hire staff for developing markets such as mainland
China, Brazil, and India.
-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority's chief executive Norman
Chan is cautious about the city's economy would be affected by
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and the economic slowdown on
the mainland and in the United States. A prudent monetary policy
is required to prevent banks from taking too many risks when the
property market is facing a potential downturn, Chan said.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- JP Morgan bought an additional 1.773 million shares of
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the country's biggest
dairy products maker, at an average of HK$22.85 each for about
HK$40.51 million ($5.22 million) on Aug. 13, according to an
exchange disclosure.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- China Resources Cement Holdings expects the
company's cement capacity would reach a total of more than 100
million tonnes by 2015, said vice chairman and executive
director Yu Zhongliang.
THE STANDARD
-- SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings expects
improved 4G-compatible handsets and tablets arriving on the
market during the closing two quarters, which may make the
firm's multi-device service offers more attractive, said Chief
executive Douglas Li.
