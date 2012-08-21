HONG KONG Aug 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan said that given the U.K. regulator was conducting a review of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), Hong Kong had to review its sister version - the Hong Kong interbank offered rate (Hibor).

-- China Resources Power Holdings expects profitability to further improve in the second half as the cost of coal per unit of power output was expected to fall more than 4 percent for the whole of this year from last year, president Wang Yujun said.

-- Chinese winemakers have collectively petitioned the trade ministry against alleged dumping of European wine in China, the world's fastest-growing wine market.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, which reported a 21.7 percent on-year rise in first-half profit from core operations, expects gross profit margin will rise in the second half, group chief financial officer Liu Tongyou said.

-- Hong Kong-listed Winsway Coking Coal Holdings said it posted a loss of HK$468 million ($60.33 million) in the first half, compared to a profit of HK$814.2 million a year ago.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Westports Malaysia, partly owned by Hutchison Port Holdings, which is controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing, is looking to raise about $1 billion through an initial public offer in Malaysia at the earliest by the end of this year, media reports said.

THE STANDARD

-- Bedding retailer Casablanca International, which is likely to become the first company to launch a dual-currency initial public offering in Hong Kong, is eyeing a HK$300 million IPO denominated in both local dollars and yuan by September, quoted mergermarket reports.

($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong dollars)