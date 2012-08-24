HONG KONG Aug 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Mainland state media have acknowledged for the first time that China is developing a state-of-the-art intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) equipped with multiple nuclear warheads that could defeat America's anti-missile defences.

-- A survey of more than two dozen urban areas on the mainland has found that salaries are highest in Guangzhou, where employees receive an average of 57,473 yuan ($9,000) a year.

-- Hong Kong's Diaoyu activists plan to sue the Japanese government for illegally arresting eight protesters involved in last week's expedition to the disputed islands.

-- A sales manager of China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, has been arrested for altering production dates on 5,000 boxes of the dairy giant's products.

-- Hong Kong's billionaire Cheng Yu Tung, former chairman of New World Development and non-executive director of Macau's largest casino operator SJM Holdings, has reduced his stake in SJM unloading 640,000 shares, worth about HK$9.93 million, during eight consecutive trading days between Aug. 10 and 21.

-- Kerry Properties Ltd maintains its 2012 full-year sales target at HK$10 billion and is confident of achieving it, said Chief Executive Wong Siu-kong.

-- Chinese polysilicon company GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd , which posted a first-half loss of HK$330 million from a year earlier, believes current challenges are only temporary and the bright prospects of the photovoltaic industry remain unchanged, said chairman Zhu Gongshan.

