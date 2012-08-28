HONG KONG Aug 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Securities and Futures Commission initiated legal action on Monday against Ernst & Young for refusing to provide information on a listing candidate on the grounds of state secrets. E&Y declined to comment on the commission's move.

-- Hong Kong shipowner KC Maritime is aiming to expand its fleet of dry bulk ships to take advantage of a crash in new and second-hand ship prices, which have fallen between 20 and 30 percent since 2010. The firm was expected to make its first acquisition within this year.

-- The deputy police chief in Guangzhou is under investigation for corruption, making him one of the most high-profile officials to be targeted under Guangdong party leader Wang Yang's anti-graft campaign.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd vice chairman Jason Hui said the company has completed 98 percent of the full-year sales target so far, and expects contract sales for this year to exceeed 40 billion yuan ($6.29 billion).

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Tony Zhang, core founder and chief technology officer of China's internet company Tencent Holdings, sold 250,000 shares of the company at an average of HK$247.18 ($31.87) each for about HK$60 million on Aug. 21, reducing its stake to 3.6 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Great Wall Motors Co , China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, would continue to expand its capacity and maintain annual sales target of 550,000 cars in 2012, said company secretary Xu Hui.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)