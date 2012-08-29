HONG KONG Aug 29 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Life Insurance , the world's
largest insurer by market value, has entered into talks with
some investment agencies of the local government of Guangdong
province, which plan to sell some of their holdings in China
Guangfa Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.
-- Singamas Container Holdings, the world's
second-largest marine container maker, forecasts a small peak in
orders for shipping containers in the next two months to
coincide with the pre-Christmas export season, said Teo Siong
Seng, president and chief executive.
-- Five editors with the Nanjing-based Oriental Guardian
have been suspended over the paper's critical coverage last week
of former Olympic champion Liu Xiang's injury cover-up, a rights
group and local media sources said. Liu had crashed out of the
heats in the 110 metres hurdles at the London Olympics.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- SmarTone Telecommunications launched its 4G
network to join other four rivals, including CSL, Three Hong
Kong, PCCW Mobile and China Mobile Hong Kong, in delivering a
faster mobile broadband experience to customers.
APPLE DAILY
-- China Mengniu Dairy, which reported an 18
percent fall in first-half net profit, expects to see further
improvements in sales in the second half, said Chief executive
Sun Yiping. The company would speed up construction of
self-operated dairies as part of its 4 billion yuan ($629.62
million) project and is confident that most sourcing will be
internalized by 2015.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has pledged
to control the number of mainland individual visitors after
Shenzhen allows its 4.1 million non-permanent residents to make
multiple visits to Hong Kong from September without returning to
their home provinces. Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing, Shanghai and
Guangzhou will also allow non-permanent residents to travel to
Hong Kong once with each permit application.
SING TAO DAILY
-- MTR Corp said a residential development next to
Long Ping Station North, Yuen Long, will be available for tender
starting on Wednesday. The market expects the project to be
worth about HK$2 billion ($257.86 million) and that at least 832
units will be built.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Developer Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd,
controlled by billionaire Joseph Lau, said its subsidiary Moon
Ocean intends to appeal against the Macau government's decision
to declare its purchase of five plots of land invalid.
($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)