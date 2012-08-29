HONG KONG Aug 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Life Insurance , the world's largest insurer by market value, has entered into talks with some investment agencies of the local government of Guangdong province, which plan to sell some of their holdings in China Guangfa Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

-- Singamas Container Holdings, the world's second-largest marine container maker, forecasts a small peak in orders for shipping containers in the next two months to coincide with the pre-Christmas export season, said Teo Siong Seng, president and chief executive.

-- Five editors with the Nanjing-based Oriental Guardian have been suspended over the paper's critical coverage last week of former Olympic champion Liu Xiang's injury cover-up, a rights group and local media sources said. Liu had crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles at the London Olympics.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- SmarTone Telecommunications launched its 4G network to join other four rivals, including CSL, Three Hong Kong, PCCW Mobile and China Mobile Hong Kong, in delivering a faster mobile broadband experience to customers.

APPLE DAILY

-- China Mengniu Dairy, which reported an 18 percent fall in first-half net profit, expects to see further improvements in sales in the second half, said Chief executive Sun Yiping. The company would speed up construction of self-operated dairies as part of its 4 billion yuan ($629.62 million) project and is confident that most sourcing will be internalized by 2015.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has pledged to control the number of mainland individual visitors after Shenzhen allows its 4.1 million non-permanent residents to make multiple visits to Hong Kong from September without returning to their home provinces. Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing, Shanghai and Guangzhou will also allow non-permanent residents to travel to Hong Kong once with each permit application.

SING TAO DAILY

-- MTR Corp said a residential development next to Long Ping Station North, Yuen Long, will be available for tender starting on Wednesday. The market expects the project to be worth about HK$2 billion ($257.86 million) and that at least 832 units will be built.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Developer Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd, controlled by billionaire Joseph Lau, said its subsidiary Moon Ocean intends to appeal against the Macau government's decision to declare its purchase of five plots of land invalid.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)