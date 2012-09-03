HONG KONG, Sept 3 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China's leading offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd
has no intention to issue new shares to finance the proposed
$15.1 billion acquisition of Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc
, but plans to raise up to $10 billion to back loans and
by issuing bonds to finance its takeover offer for Nexen.
-- French resort operator Club Méditerranée is negotiating
with a mainland developer to form a joint venture to build its
third luxury resort on Hainan Island, said Chief Executive Henri
Giscard D'Estaing. The group was exploring a potential site in
Yunnan and hoped to open five new resorts in the mainland by
2015, he added.
-- Citibank plans to add more branches in Hong Kong and in
mainland China as it expands further into the Asia region, said
Jonathan Larsen, the U.S. lender's newly appointed global retail
banking head. He would like to see the number of Citi branches
in Hong Kong increase to 70 in the long run, up from 47 now.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong risks a technical recession in the third
quarter amid waning buyer confidence, falling exports and the
threat of a rise in unemployment, Financial Secretary John Tsang
warned on his personal blog.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Guangzhou R&F Properties said contract sales
for August rose 40 percent from a year earlier, to 2.817 billion
yuan ($443.73 million).
APPLE DAILY
-- Ten hunger strikers camped outside the government offices
in Admiralty said they will continue their hunger strike and
warned of escalating action if the government does not scrap the
national education program by the deadline, 5 p.m. on Monday.
($1 = 6.3484 Chinese yuan)
