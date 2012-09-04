HONG KONG, Sept 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A much-awaited scheme to restrict sales of some new homes to Hong Kong buyers will be extended to the resale of those flats, Secretary for Transport and Housing Professor Anthony Cheung said. The sales ban would be extended to safeguard the policy dubbed "Hong Kong property for Hong Kong residents", he added.

-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure (CKI) and Power Assets said they had formed a 50-50 joint venture called Transmission Operations Australia (TOA), to build, own and operate A$33.6 million ($34.38 million) worth of power transmission infrastructure that transports power generated from turbines at a 130-megawatt Mt Mercer wind farm to a power grid in the state of Victoria, Australia.

-- Commuters between Hong Kong and Shenzhen will be able to use a single card, "Hu Tong Xing", for transport in both cities from Tuesday, but will have to wait for more advanced features, the two sponsoring companies announced. Regular cards will go on sale next week.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Tsui Wah Restaurant, a local restaurant chain which plans to list in November, expects to have the listing hearing in late-October, according to market sources.

-- Twelve companies in the retail sector, including Beauty Group, China's Hui Shan Dairy, and South Korean apparel company Basic House Global, plan to have initial public offerings in Hong Kong late this year or in 2013, raising a total of about $2.6 billion, according to investment banks' information.

-- Mongolia Energy Corp warned it may record a substantial gross loss from operations for the interim period ending Sept. 30, due to weak sales.

APPLE DAILY

-- Nutrition supplement enterprises including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, the maker of Enfamil baby formula, and Abbott are searching for acquisition targets in the mainland in a bid to increase market share, according to market sources. Yashili, a leading player in China's pediatric milk formula industry, and Chinese baby food maker Biostime International may be targets.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese brewer Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd said the company is still in discussion with a number of third parties who are interested in acquiring the group's brewery business and assets. No transactions or decisions have been made yet.

