HONG KONG, Sept 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China public health insurance will cover greater ground and guarantee increased insurance protection for critical illness by covering up to half of the expenses, according to the new guidelines by the National Development and Reform Commission. It will help families avoid bankruptcy if a member faces serious health problems.

-- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has abandoned a plan to expand in Hong Kong by acquiring a local bank after it failed to match the buyout expectations of the bank, according to people familiar with the situation. Family-controlled banks in the city include Bank of East Asia , Wing Hang Bank, Dah Sing Bank and Chong Hing Bank.

-- Cosco Pacific, the terminals offshoot of China's largest shipping company, is on course to start container stevedoring operations at terminal three at Piraeus port in Greece next year, earlier than the 2015 target given back in 2009.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd is set to kick off its initial public offering next week aiming to begin trading in Hong Kong on Oct. 12 and raising up to 4.7 billion yuan ($743.80 million), according to market sources.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sands Cotai Central's second building will open on Thursday. Macau's gaming revenue has seen a 25 percent increase for the first 16 days of this month compared with the same period last year. If the October Golden Week revenue growth is above average investors will heighten their predictions for Macau's gaming revenue for the year, according to a Credit Suisse report.

APPLE DAILY

-- Analyst says recent mortgage tightening policy benefiting home purchasers will cause mortgage loans in Hong Kong to drop by 25 percent compared to last year, nearing a five-year low. The first seven months of this year saw HK$98.1 billion ($12.65 billion)in mortgage loans, which is half of the total number for last year. The total for this entire year is predicted to be HK$171.3 billion.

($1 = 6.3189 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars)