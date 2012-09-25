HONG KONG, Sept 25 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance (Group)
has filed an international arbitration
claim against the Belgian government in an attempt to recover
losses from investments in financial services group Fortis. A
spokesman for Ping said the insurer had tried to negotiate
compensation for investment losses with Brussels through
different channels but failed to come to an agreement. (here)
-- A Beijing commercial site in Xicheng district was sold
for 3.42 billion yuan ($542.06 million), the highest price in
the city this year, just days after tenders for 10 commercial
and residential sites were suspended. (here)
-- Li & Fung chief executive Bruce Rockowitz said
sales to Walmart Stores would grow 50 percent in the second half
from the first, because the world's biggest retailer sought more
categories of products from the Hong Kong-based supplier. (here)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Japan's Daiwa Securities Group is planning to cut 50 jobs
in derivatives trading department in Hong Kong and reduce the
local investment banking and securities research team scale as
part of a cost-cutting plan.
-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest
air freight carrier, and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co
formed a joint venture, with total capital of HK$300
million ($38.70 million), to provide inventory technical
management services to the carrier, Dragonair and other
airlines.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- New World Development said it has won the Urban
Renewal Authority redevelopment project on Sai Yee Street, also
known as Sneaker Street, in Mong Kok. The redevelopment of the
street is expected to cost up to HK$6 billion.
SING TAO DAILY
-- China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp
(CIC), is interested in investing about A$200 million ($208.45
million) in Australia's dairy industry, including two
large-scale dairy farms in Tasmania, market sources said.
($1 = 0.9595 Australian dollars)
($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)