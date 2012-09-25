HONG KONG, Sept 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance (Group) has filed an international arbitration claim against the Belgian government in an attempt to recover losses from investments in financial services group Fortis. A spokesman for Ping said the insurer had tried to negotiate compensation for investment losses with Brussels through different channels but failed to come to an agreement. (here)

-- A Beijing commercial site in Xicheng district was sold for 3.42 billion yuan ($542.06 million), the highest price in the city this year, just days after tenders for 10 commercial and residential sites were suspended. (here)

-- Li & Fung chief executive Bruce Rockowitz said sales to Walmart Stores would grow 50 percent in the second half from the first, because the world's biggest retailer sought more categories of products from the Hong Kong-based supplier. (here)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Japan's Daiwa Securities Group is planning to cut 50 jobs in derivatives trading department in Hong Kong and reduce the local investment banking and securities research team scale as part of a cost-cutting plan.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest air freight carrier, and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co formed a joint venture, with total capital of HK$300 million ($38.70 million), to provide inventory technical management services to the carrier, Dragonair and other airlines.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- New World Development said it has won the Urban Renewal Authority redevelopment project on Sai Yee Street, also known as Sneaker Street, in Mong Kok. The redevelopment of the street is expected to cost up to HK$6 billion.

SING TAO DAILY

-- China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp (CIC), is interested in investing about A$200 million ($208.45 million) in Australia's dairy industry, including two large-scale dairy farms in Tasmania, market sources said.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 0.9595 Australian dollars) ($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)