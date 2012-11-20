HONG KONG Nov 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Construction Bank , the mainland's No. 2 bank by assets, plans to parlay its overseas operations into a global bank by 2015 and would consider expanding through mergers and acquisitions, said Zhang Jianguo, president of the bank. ()

-- Apple Inc, maker of the popular iPhone and iPad, shipped 400,000 personal computers on the mainland in the quarter to September, a record high in the third quarter, compared with 250,000 units in the same period last year, according to Market research firm IDC. ()

-- Publishing mogul Jimmy Lai aims to complete the sale of Next Media's print and television holdings in Taiwan next Tuesday, following the addition of a new partner to the consortium buying the assets. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The retail portion of the initial public offering of local restaurant chain operator Tsui Wah Holdings was oversubscribed nine times, locking up about HK$800 million ($103.20 million), according to market sources.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) has delayed premarketing its extended stay hotel business, Horizon, set for Monday (Nov. 19). The spokesperson said the company is handling related technical matters and have not set a time frame yet.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Southern Airlines said passenger numbers totalled 7.61 million in October, up 4 percent from a year earlier, while China Eastern Airlines said passenger numbers recorded 6.53 million, rose 7.05 percent from a year ago period.

