-- Hong Kong-based businessman Richard Li, chairman of PCCW Ltd, has no intention of selling the assets in Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand he bought last month for $2.1 billion, and rather plans to build a "pan-Asian insurance platform", Li's spokesman said. ()

-- New World Development Co Ltd, which has generated more than HK$5 billion ($645.12 million) from property sales since July, does not plan to change its timetable for property sales despite the impact of the new buyer's stamp duty on demand from those who are not permanent residents, said executive director and joint general manager Adrian Cheng. ()

-- Property agent CBRE is to expand into capital market advisory services in the Asia-Pacific region as mainland outbound investment becomes a major component of global capital flows, according to Rob Blain, chief executive and chairman of CBRE Asia Pacific. ()

-- City Telecom (HK) Ltd remains confident of obtaining a licence to operate a free-to-air television channel and has no plans to lay off staff, said chairman Ricky Wong. ()

-- The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong (REDA) aims to finalise a proposal on Thursday to advise the government on relaxing the newly launched property curb measures, said executive committee chairman Stewart Leung.

-- Chinese property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd said it had acquired three premium sites in Chongqing and Chengdu for about 2.84 billion yuan ($455.84 million).

-- China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd (CIMC) said it had obtained the approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission to list its H shares, to be converted from B shares, on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company will join a listing hearing on Thursday.

