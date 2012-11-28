HONG KONG Nov 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Hong Kong government is working with the mainland securities regulator to seek mutual recognition of fund products sold in both markets to boost the local asset management industry, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Chan Ka-keung said, adding that no details or timing had been set. (link.reuters.com/qun34t)

-- Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is expected to complete soon the sale of Next Media's print and television holdings in Taiwan, and is finalizing the details of the deal with the buying consortium, said an aide. (link.reuters.com/run34t)

-- Wu Cheng-hsueh, chairman of café chain 85C's parent company Gourmet Master, said he wanted to open 100 new mainland cafes per year until he turns 50 in 2017. (link.reuters.com/sun34t)

THE STANDARD

-- Emperor International Holdings Ltd executive director Donald Cheung expects rents in core retail districts of Hong Kong to rise 15 to 20 percent annually in the next few years as supply tightens. (link.reuters.com/tun34t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Former deputy finance head of CITIC Pacific Chui Wing Nin was sentenced to 15 months in jail and fined HK$1.02 million ($131,600) for insider trading.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Cosmetics group L'Occitane International S.A. plans to open 130 to 150 stores annually for the next four years, at least 40 percent of which will be opened in Brazil, Russia, India and China, a top official said.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- People's Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC) attracted more than HK$3.6 billion worth of subscription through margin orders from local retail investors on Tuesday, according to market sources. The amount represents 1.58 times oversubscription of its HK$1.39 billion retail target.

($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)

