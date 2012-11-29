HONG KONG Nov 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Lai Sun Development Co Ltd had outbid five others for a residential site on the Tseung Kwan O waterfront, paying about HK$2.83 billion ($365.2 million), or HK$4,929 per square foot, slightly more than market expectations of up to HK$2.75 billion. (link.reuters.com/cus34t)

-- City Telecom (HK) Ltd Chairman Ricky Wong is taking Asia Television Ltd (ATV) and its executive director, James Shing, to court for defamation after the television station made a police report accusing him of theft. (link.reuters.com/dus34t)

-- China Gas Holdings Ltd plans to continue paying interim dividends and aims to gradually raise its annual payout ratio to about 30 percent, said deputy managing director Eric Leung. (link.reuters.com/fus34t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hang Lung Properties Ltd will continue developing commercial real estate projects in major cities in China and expects the total investment on those projects would reach HK$70 billion by 2018, said Chairman Ronnie Chan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The retail portion of the initial public offering of People's Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC) was five times oversubscribed, locking up about HK$6.95 billion, according to market sources. The retail book shuts on Thursday noon.

THE STANDARD

-- Property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd acquired a plot in Shenzhen for 2 billion yuan ($321.17 million), the highest price paid per square meter in that city this year. (link.reuters.com/gus34t)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)