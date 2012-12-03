HONG KONG Dec 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The London Metal Exchange (LME) director Gavin Prentice, who is also the managing director and global head of sales at Marex Spectron, the LME's largest broker in terms of trading volume, said the deal with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing would help Marex's expansion in Asia, particularly China. (link.reuters.com/keg44t)

-- Turkish Airlines plans to grow its fleet to 375 aircraft by 2020 and its service network to more than 200 international destinations as it seeks to create a transport hub serving Asia and Europe, according to Chief Executive Temel Kotil. (link.reuters.com/meg44t)

-- Mark Boleat, chairman of the policy and resources committee of the City of London, said the local government would continue to promote the use of yuan by domestic companies and investors. (link.reuters.com/neg44t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Liquor distributor Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd posted a net loss of HK$177.1 million ($22.85 million) for the six months ended September 30, compared with net profit of HK$407.1 million a year earlier, due to weak consumption and lower profit margin.

THE STANDARD

-- The impact of the government's cooling measures on the residential property market has spilled over to the banking sector. Sources said Citibank is set to cut its Hibor-based mortgage rate to H+1.7 percent, from H+2.5 percent. (link.reuters.com/peg44t)

APPLE DAILY

-- Guangzhou R&F Properties Ltd said contract sales for the first eleven months totalled 29.2 billion yuan ($4.69 billion), representing 91.2 percent of 2012 full-year sales target.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2267 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)