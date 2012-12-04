(Corrects date in headline and dateline to Dec 4 from Dec 5)

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cathay Pacific Airways' Flight Attendants Union has warned the carrier's management must reply by 3pm on Tuesday on whether it will hold more salary talks or face possible industrial action during the peak Christmas season. The Union wants a 5 percent increase but the company said it could only give eligible staff in Hong Kong an average pay rise of 2 percent for next year. (link.reuters.com/kun44t)

-- London Metal Exchange (LME), which got regulatory approval last week to become part of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, believes more Chinese banks and brokers will apply for membership as more mainland investors trade metal, according to LME head of education and marketing Catherine Markey. (link.reuters.com/mun44t)

-- VistaJet, the European-based business jet charter company, forecast the mainland Chinese market to grow more than 12-fold to 2,590 business jets by 2031 compared with 13,750 jets in North America by 2031. The company had obtained a preliminary licence to operate domestically in China and was waiting for a full operating licence to be granted, said Thomas Flohr, VistaJet's founder and chairman. (link.reuters.com/nun44t)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's financial secretary John Tsang said the buyers' stamp duty and the enhanced special stamp duty have started to have an effect in stabilizing the property market, but he again warns of higher risks because of low interest rates. (link.reuters.com/pun44t)

APPLE DAILY

-- China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd said it will merge its two e-commerce platforms, Gome.com.cn and Coo8.com, for unified back-end management and resource sharing. The company hopes the integration of the two sites would pave the way for Gome's e-commerce business to bring in more than 1 trillion yuan ($160.57 billion) in 2015, said Gome president Wang Junzhou.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has awarded chief executive Charles Li shares worth HK$8.92 million ($1.15 million) as a long-term incentive.

