SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The latest round of US monetary easing has put Hong Kong
Monetary Authority, the city's de facto central bank, on high
alert over the outlook for inflation as the prospect of more
speculative money finds its way into its economy. ()
-- The Chinese mainland is expected to extend the renminbi
qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) scheme to Hong
Kong-based financial institutions, the city's de facto central
banker said in Beijing yesterday. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Wheelock and Co Limited secured its second
piece of land in Tseung Kwan O this year with a bid of HK$1.968
billion ($253.93 million), becoming the second largest landowner
in the area after Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
-- China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd
is the first mainland company seeking to move from
Shenzhen's B-share market to Hong Kong's H-share market. Its new
floatation is expected to start on Dec. 19.
-- Rykadan Capital Ltd won the bid for a
residential site at Kwun Chung Street in Jordan for HK$194
million ($25.03 million).
-- Chinese liquor products of Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
, Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd and Jiangsu
Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd were found to have
excessive plasticizer levels at a laboratory in Beijing.
Sing Tao Daily
-- Tencent Holdings Ltd launched the first street
view map service on the mainland yesterday, competing with
Google Inc and Baidu Inc.
