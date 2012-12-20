HONG KONG Dec 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Apple Inc has started monitoring weekly data on the working hours of more than one million employees in its production supply chain which is largely located in China. ()

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has sounded another warning about the risk of runaway home prices to the economy, which also faces a poor short-term outlook because of weak foreign demand. ()

-- ZTE Corp will step up efforts in 2013 to expand adoption of time-division long-term evolution (TD-LTE) technology, the high-speed 4G mobile standard backed by Beijing, with new network build-outs targeted on the mainland and in key international markets. ()

-- COSCO Shipping Co Ltd is seeking to expand a pool of specialist semi-submersible vessels by adding ships from mainland Chinese or foreign shipping companies, a senior executive said. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Xiwang Sugar Holdings Co Ltd issued a profit warning, saying there could be a possible loss for the year ended December.

-- Imperial Kennedy, developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties in Sai Wan, is to be put on sale. The price per square foot is set to be HK$30,000 ($3,900), about 80 percent higher than prices of properties in the same area.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China United Network Communications Ltd attracted 3.26 million new users of its 3G services in November, the highest for a single month this year.

