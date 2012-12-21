HONG KONG Dec 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A Hong Kong buyer on Thursday paid HK$252 million ($32.52 million) for a 5,051 square feet house in a luxury development in the Southern district, giving the market a boost after the introduction of a 15 percent stamp duty. (link.reuters.com/buw74t)

-- Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd and China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd were among the biggest gainers on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday, after the National Development and Reform Commission approved four wind power projects totalling 57.2 billion yuan ($9.18 billion). (link.reuters.com/cuw74t)

-- Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd, the world's biggest producer of cement equipment, has called in mainland police to investigate the disappearance of bank documents relating to 100 million yuan ($16.05 million) in steel contracts, the company said on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/duw74t)

-- A court in Beijing ruled yesterday that Wong Kwong-yu, the jailed billionaire founder of Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, did not need to pay for the losses incurred by two stock investors as a result of his conviction for insider trading. (link.reuters.com/fuw74t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's National Social Security Fund is to invest HK$180 million ($23.23 million) in Guotai JunAn International Holdings Ltd and may become its second largest sole shareholder with a less than five percent stake.

-- CLP Holdings Ltd decided to suspend investment in thermal power in India due to a coal shortage in the country.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- PARKSON Retail Group Ltd bought a shopping mall project in Qingdao from Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd for 1.57 billion yuan ($252.00 million).

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Zhongsheng Resources Holdings Ltd acquired a 95 percent equity interest of Linyi Luxing Titanium from a controlling shareholder for 20.9 million yuan ($3.35 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2302 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)